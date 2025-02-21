E-Paper | February 21, 2025

Two cops martyred in Quetta attack

Saleem Shahid Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 06:48am

QUETTA: Two police personnel were martyred and four armed attackers were killed in a heavy gun battle during an attack on a police post in the Shaban area of Quetta late on Thursday night.

According to officials, a group of armed men launched an assault on a joint post of police and forest guards in Shaban, located about 20km northeast of Quetta. The police and forest guards immediately retaliated, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

The gunfight resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen and injuries to two others, including a police constable and a forest guard. “Our two personnel were martyred,” a senior police officer told Dawn, adding that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and Frontier Corps (FC) troops reached the site and launched a counter-attack against the assailants.

“In the counter-attack by CTD, four armed attackers were killed,” DIG Quetta Atizaz Goraya said, adding that four bodies were recovered from the area. He noted that the operation against the attackers continued late into the night. The martyred policemen were identified as Shamsul Islam and Muhammad Ramzan.

Meanwhile, a powerful explosion occurred on Qambrani Road in Sikanderabad, on the outskirts of Quetta, late on Thursday night.

“A man was reportedly carrying a bomb to plant it at an undisclosed location, but it exploded prematurely, killing him on the spot,” a senior police officer told Dawn.

The body of the suspect was shifted to the Civil Hospital and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine initiative
Updated 21 Feb, 2025

Ukraine initiative

Whether Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative succeeds or not, it will be difficult for Kyiv, Europe to face Russian military machine without US support.
High cost of SOEs
21 Feb, 2025

High cost of SOEs

THERE are losses and then some. The finance ministry’s latest overview of the federally owned state enterprises...
Poor impression
21 Feb, 2025

Poor impression

RECENT developments in the Senate have provided cause for concern on how parliamentary business is being conducted....
Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...