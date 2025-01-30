E-Paper | January 30, 2025

Cop martyred in Quetta by unidentified gunmen: police

Abdullah Zehri Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 05:41pm
A photo of martyred Quetta policeman Mehboob Shah. — Photo by author
A policeman was martyred in Quetta when unidentified assailants shot him dead in the early hours of Thursday as he was returning home from work, police told Dawn.com.

According to Rabia Tariq, public relations officer for the Balochistan inspector general of police, Mehboob Shah, was returning home via the Manu Jan Road when the suspects gunned him down.

“The suspects ambushed him in front of his house, opened fire on him and fled,” Tariq told Dawn.com.

“Policeman Mehboob Shah died on the spot. His body was taken to a hospital, before being handed over to his family for burial after funeral prayers at Quetta Civil Lines.”

She added that the policeman had completed his duty at the United Nations office in a housing scheme in the city. No further details were provided.

In September last year, a police officer was martyred in Quetta when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car.

Sub-Inspector Aman­ullah was on his way to the Amir Muhammad Shah­eed police station for duty when his vehicle came under attack near his home in the Killi Deeba area.

The cop was seriously injured in the attack, later succumbing to his injuries at Civil Hospital. “The cop, who was working as an investigation officer, received multiple bullet injuries,” hospital officials said, adding that the body was handed over to the police after completing medicolegal formalities.

Police termed the attack “target killing” and said an investigation was underway.

