New Zealand’s Ferguson out of Champions Trophy with foot injury

AFP Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 01:29pm

New Zealand suffered a second injury blow on the eve of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday with experienced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the tournament with a foot problem.

The 33-year-old, who picked up the injury during a T20 league in the UAE last month, will be replaced by Kyle Jamieson.

Ferguson is the second casualty in New Zealand’s 15-man squad after fellow pacer Ben Sears was replaced by Jacob Duffy because of a hamstring injury. Ferguson has taken 99 wickets in 65 ODIs.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” said New Zealand coach Gary Stead, whose side play hosts and defending champions Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday in the opening match.

“Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event.”

The 30-year-old Jamieson played 13 ODIs between 2020 and 2023.

New Zealand and Pakistan are in Group A of the eight-nation Champions Trophy, with India and Bangladesh the other teams in the group.

Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are in Group B.

