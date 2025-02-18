E-Paper | February 18, 2025

Tesla begins hiring in India after Musk and Modi meet

AFP Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 01:13pm
Elon Musk meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. — @narendramodi via X/via Reuters
Elon Musk meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. — @narendramodi via X/via Reuters

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has begun hiring in India, with the company of tycoon Elon Musk issuing advertisements days after US President Donald Trump’s right-hand man met with India’s premier.

Tesla has more than a dozen job listings on its website, for both the capital New Delhi and economic hub Mumbai, including for a store manager and service technicians.

The job listings were posted on the employment website LinkedIn on Monday. Tesla’s India push comes after Musk met one-on-one with Prime Minister Narenda Modi in Washington, raising questions over whether the world’s richest man was meeting the Indian leader in an official or business capacity.

Musk has been seeking business opportunities in the world’s most populous nation, with media reports last year suggesting it was scouting for factory and showroom locations.

Musk has also sought to open his satellite internet service Starlink in India, with communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in November saying the company would be allowed to operate if it complies with “security” regulations.

The potential launch of Starlink — with its network of low Earth orbit satellites capable of providing internet to remote and disconnected locations — in the world’s most populous country has been accompanied by fierce policy debates and alleged national security concerns.

Musk was due to visit India in 2024, following suggestions that he would announce major investment plans, but later cancelled the trip due to what he said were “very heavy Tesla obligations”.

While India’s electric car market is small, it still represents a growth opportunity for Tesla which is battling increased Chinese competition and its first slump in annual EV sales.

India has long had steep import taxes for electric vehicles — Musk once complained they were among the “highest in the world” — which had prevented Tesla from making inroads in the absence of local manufacturing.

But India last year cut import taxes on electric vehicles for global automakers that committed to invest $500 million and start local production within three years.

New Delhi had offered quick tariff concessions ahead of Modi’s Washington visit, including slashing duties on high-end motorcycles — a boost to Harley-Davidson, the iconic US manufacturer whose struggles in India have irked Trump.

India has also already accepted three US military flights carrying more than 300 migrants as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The price of chocolate

The price of chocolate

Arifa Noor
Little attention is paid to any long-term strategy which might prevent vulnerable children from working in homes where they are in danger.

Editorial

Cholistan project
Updated 18 Feb, 2025

Cholistan project

GPI goals align with Pakistan's broader economic aims but the manner in which the initiative was launched raises questions.
Right to know
18 Feb, 2025

Right to know

IT is an unfortunate paradox that while on paper Pakistan has some of the most impressive right to information laws,...
Dam dispute
18 Feb, 2025

Dam dispute

THE situation in Chilas needs attention and a fair-minded approach so that it can be resolved amicably. Diamer ...
Climate funding gap
Updated 17 Feb, 2025

Climate funding gap

Pakistan must boost its institutional capacity to develop bankable climate projects.
UN monitoring report
Updated 17 Feb, 2025

UN monitoring report

Pakistan must press Kabul diplomatically over its tolerance of TTP terrorism.
Tax policy reform
17 Feb, 2025

Tax policy reform

THE cabinet’s decision to create a Tax Policy Office at the finance ministry has raised hopes that tax policy is...