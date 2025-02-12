E-Paper | February 12, 2025

IAEA chief Grossi pays ‘courtesy call’ to PM: PID

Dawn.com Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 04:42pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at PM House on February 12. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at PM House on February 12. — PID
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on Feb 12, 2025. — @ForeignOfficePk on X
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on Feb 12, 2025. — @ForeignOfficePk on X

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi paid Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a courtesy call on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Press Information Department (PID).

According to the statement, the PM commended the IAEA’s positioning of nuclear energy as a solution to mitigate climate change and emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging atomic technology for sustainable development.

“During the meeting, the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry, were discussed,” the statement read.

PID stated that PM Shehbaz noted Pakistan’s decades-long “productive and mutually beneficial partnership” with the IAEA, of which it is a founding member.

“With the IAEA’s support, Pakistan has made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth,” the statement read.

The PM reaffirmed further collaboration with the IAEA to harness the full potential of atomic technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for both Pakistan and the global community, PID stated.

Grossi “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organisation would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit”, the statement concluded.

Earlier today, Grossi also called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the role of nuclear energy in climate mitigation and adaptation, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Pakistan holds a long-term partnership with the IAEA which is responsible for ensuring peaceful use of nuclear technology across the world. The country is one of the largest recipients of IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Programme, covering nuclear energy, health, water resource management, food, and agriculture.

According to a statement from the FO, Grossi arrived on a two-day visit to the country and called on Minister Dar.

“They discussed the role of nuclear energy in climate mitigation/adaptation and its underlying financial imperatives,” the statement said.

“They also held useful discussions on IAEA’s projects in Pakistan and the global issues on IAEA’s agenda.”

It added that Pakistan values its cooperation with the IAEA and looks forward to the Agency’s continued cooperation.

Last year, Paki­s­t­an was elected a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the 21st time since becoming a member of the agency.

Recognised globally as the United Nations’ “Atoms for Peace and Development” organisation, the IAEA serves as the leading international hub for cooperation in the nuclear sector. It collaborates with member states and various partners worldwide to ensure the safe, secure, and peaceful application of nuclear technologies.

