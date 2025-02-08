E-Paper | February 08, 2025

Recklessly driven dumper kills three in Korangi amid surge in deaths by heavy vehicles

Imtiaz Ali Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 07:15pm
Three bike riders were killed after a recklessly driven dumper crushed them near Korangi crossing on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Three young bike riders were killed on Saturday morning after a recklessly driven dumper crushed them near Korangi crossing, according to the Karachi police.

Zaman Town Station House Officer (SHO) Ateeq Rehman told Dawn.com that the three young men were riding a motorcycle on their way from Ibrahim Hyderi.

“When they reached near Korangi Crossing, the dumper coming from the wrong side crushed them,” SHO Rehman said, adding that all three of them died on the spot.

Subsequently, the errant driver escaped from the spot, leaving behind the loaded truck that was set on fire by the people, the officer said.

The SHO identified two of the deceased persons as Asif, 25, and Amjad Jilani, 27. He said they hailed from Bahawalpur.

He added that the bodies were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Earlier this month, three people were killed when a garbage truck belonging to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board hit multiple vehicles on Rashid Minhas Road.

An alarming rise in fatal accidents involving dumper trucks and water tankers has sparked widespread outrage against the traffic police, with opposition parties, the governor and Karachi mayor all calling for restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles in the metropolis in the daytime to prevent further loss of precious of lives.

The opposition Jamaat-i-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have accused the traffic police of taking bribes to allow heavy traffic to move freely in the city during daytime.

The strong criticism came following the tragic death of as many as nine persons, including a couple and an employee of the Pakistan Navy, who, according to the traffic police, were killed in six traffic accidents across the city on Thursday.

Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his anger over the growing fatal accidents and unchecked movement of the heavy traffic and asked the Sindh government, provincial ministers and the police to take decisive action against “bloodthirsty dumper trucks”.

