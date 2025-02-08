E-Paper | February 08, 2025

IHC seeks govt response on ‘Aafia-Afridi swap’

Malik Asad Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 09:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a response from the federal government regarding a proposed prisoner exchange between Dr Aafia Siddiqui and Dr Shakeel Afridi.

The petition, seeking Dr Aafia’s release from US imprisonment and repatriation to Pakistan, was heard by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, has been serving an 86-year prison sentence in the US since 2010 on charges of attempting to kill US personnel in Afghanistan.

Dr Shakeel Afridi, on the other hand, is a Pakistani doctor who allegedly hel­p­ed CIA locate Osama bin Laden in 2011. He has been imprisoned in Pak­is­tan on charges of aiding a banned militant organisation. The US has previou­s­­ly called for Dr Shakeel Afridi’s release.

During the hearing, Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s American lawyer, Clive Smith, submitted a new declaration to the court, proposing that Dr Shakeel Afridi be extradited to the US in exchange for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s return to Pakistan.

Smith emphasised that such an exchange could facilitate Dr Aafia’s repatriation to Pakistan.

The court inquired about the government’s stance on handing over Dr Afridi to the US in return for Dr Aafia’s release.

Justice Khan also referenced a letter written by the prime minister of Pakistan to former US president Joe Biden, questioning what response, if any, was received.

A representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the court that the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior had recently met the acting US ambassador to discuss the matter. However, further details on the meeting’s outcome were not disclosed.

The court directed the federal government to provide a comprehensive response to Smith’s declaration and address all concerns raised. The court adjourned the hearing till Feb 21.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2025

