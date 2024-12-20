Clemency petition for Aafia submitted to White House

WASHINGTON: A clemency petition seeking the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist serving an 86-year sentence in the United States, has been submitted to the White House. Advocates are urging President Joe Biden to grant her release before his term ends on Jan 20, sources in Washington confirmed to Dawn.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, recently visited the United States to advocate for Siddiqui’s release on humanitarian grounds. The group included Senator Talha Meh­mood and psychiatrist Dr Iqbal Afridi.

Their efforts followed instructions from the Islamabad High Court to meet US lawmakers and officials as part of this initiative.

In Washington, the delegation held discussions with US lawmakers, including Congressman Jim McGovern, who chairs a House committee, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Karachi-born Democrat. They also met Elizabeth Horst, the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia.

During these meetings, the delegation explored potential legal avenues and emphasised the urgency of seeking clemency for Siddiqui. Members of the Pakistani-American community, who facilitated the visit, confirmed to Dawn that the clemency petition had been delivered to the White House.

“We are hopeful that President Biden will make a decision before transferring power to Donald Trump on Jan. 20,” one community member said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

The delegation also visited Dr Siddiqui at the Federal Medical Centre, Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas, a facility designated for female inmates requiring specialised medical and mental health care. The meeting lasted three hours and included psychiatrist Dr Iqbal Afridi.

Speaking to reporters, Senator Talha Mehmood described the encounter with Siddiqui as “encouraging”. He expressed optimism, saying, “President Biden has over 60 pardon requests on his desk, including Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s. We are hopeful that her case will be prioritised and that the president will consider it with compassion.”

The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), a US-based organisation, also supported the delegation in some of its engagements.

After meeting Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt des­cri­bed the visit as part of a “sustained diplomatic effort” led by Prime Minister Sha­h­baz Sharif to secure Siddiqui’s release. He had earlier written to President Biden in October 2024, urging clemency for Siddiqui on humanitarian grounds due to her deteriorating health. In his letter, Sharif stated: “I urgently request you to exercise your authority as the leader of the United States to grant clemency to Aafia Siddiqui and secure her release on compassionate grounds.”

Born in Karachi, Siddiqui moved to the United States in 1990 on a student visa. She earned a doctorate in neuroscience from Brandeis University and was involved with the Muslim Students Association as an MIT undergraduate.

Media reports allege that Siddiqui raised funds for a group later linked to Al Qaeda. After returning to Pakistan in 2002, she divorced her first husband and married Ammar al-Baluchi, a nephew of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

Following the 2003 capture of Mohammed, Siddiqui was implicated as an Al Qaeda courier and disappeared after the FBI issued a global alert. She was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008, reportedly in possession of cyanide and documents referencing US landmarks. During questioning, she allegedly grabbed a US officer’s rifle and opened fire, an act that led to her being shot. In 2010, she was convicted and sentenced to 86 years in prison, a punishment that sparked protests across Pakistan, where many see her as a symbol of resistance against perceived injustices.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, commented on Twitter: “Could we see Imran Khan supporters call on the incoming Trump administration to propose to Pakistan an Imran Khan/Aafia Siddiqui release deal?”

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024