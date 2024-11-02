E-Paper | November 02, 2024

Delegation to visit US for Aafia’s release, IHC told

Malik Asad Published November 2, 2024 Updated November 2, 2024 11:58am

ISLAMABAD: Attor­ne­­y General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court that a Pakistani delegation will visit the United States soon after the presidential elections to negotiate the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Mr Awan shared the information with Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan during the hearing of a petition filed by Aafia’s sister, Dr Fawzia Siddiqui.

The AGP said the four-member delegation would consist of Senator Talha Mahmood, ex-minister Anoushe Rehman, Dr Fawzia Siddiqui and a medical professional.

The team aims to engage with US officials over the next two weeks, with plans to depart soon after the US elections end.

The delegation’s priority will be advocating for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation and assessing her health and welfare, he said.

Justice Khan appointed Advocate Zainab Janjua as the focal person to coordinate between the parties involved.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for late November, allowing time for the delegation’s diplomatic discussions in the US.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2024

