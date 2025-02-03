E-Paper | February 03, 2025

Cop gunned down in KP’s Khyber as year’s first polio drive begins

Zahid Imdad | AFP Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 01:21pm

A police constable on polio duty was killed on Monday in the Jamrud town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district on the initial day of the year’s first nationwide anti-polio drive, authorities said.

The vaccinators, who go door-to-door to innoculate children, are frequently targeted by militants, esp­e­cially in KP and Balochistan. In 2024 alone, 20 people were killed and 53 injured during anti-polio campaigns in the province.

Police spokesperson Zaheer Ahmed told Dawn.com, “Unknown suspects who were riding a motorcycle targeted the official in the Ghundi area near Sakhi Pul and fired upon him.”

“The constable, identified as Abdul Khalid, was going on duty to guard the polio team when he was martyred,” he said adding that an investigation was underway.

Zarmat Khan, another police official, told AFP that “despite the incident, the polio vaccination drive in the area remains ongoing”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident targeting the anti-polio drive team in Jamrud, the ministry posted on X.

Expressing his condolences for the cop, Naqvi said, “We salute the duty of martyred Constable Abdul Khaliq while on duty to secure the future of our children.”

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the year’s first nationwide anti-polio campaign, running from February 3 to 9, by administering polio drops to children under five and vowing to eradicate the disease from the country.

He hoped that the dedicated teams would work “day and night to eradicate the disease, and would reach the far-flung areas and villages,” adding these teams would successfully meet the huge responsibility by “utilising their complete energies”.

According to the premier, the country reported 77 polio cases last year, with the virus detected in at least 90 districts. This year’s first case was reported in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...
Absent justice
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Absent justice

If the senior-most judges are so helpless, what hope does the common citizen have?
Out of tune
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Out of tune

Constitutional assurances of freedom to practise faith and protection of life and liberty for all citizens ring hollow for many of Pakistan’s religious minorities.
Vanishing lifeline
02 Feb, 2025

Vanishing lifeline

AS the world marks Wetlands Day, Pakistan’s critical ecosystems find themselves in an unenviable position. The...