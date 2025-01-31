E-Paper | January 31, 2025

Major among four personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Pazir Gul Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 08:35am
Major Hamza Israr, 29, embraced martyrdom during a security operation in North Waziristan. — ISPR
NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four security personnel, including a major, were martyred and 13 terrorists were killed in two different encounters in North Waziristan district on Thursday, according to the military’s media wing and sources.

A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

The forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ hideout and killed six of them during the crossfire.

During the operation, Major Hamza Israr, 29, embraced martyrdom while “leading his troops from the front”.

Over dozen terrorists killed; president, PM express grief over loss of soldiers’ lives

He was a native of Rawalpindi district.

Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, from Naseerabad, Balochistan, “having fought gallantly” also embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR statement added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

Ambush In another shootout, two security personnel were martyred and seven terrorists were killed in North Waziristan, according to local sources.

The shootout took place after the terrorists ambushed a security forces’ convoy, which was going from Datta Khel camp to Ghundi post.

No official statement was issued by the ISPR about the attack till the filing of this report.

Since the start of this month, security forces have conducted numerous operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has seen a sharp uptick in terror attacks in the past two years.

Around 30 terrorists, including two ringleaders, were killed and eight others injured in operations earlier this week.

According to ISPR, terrorists’ hideouts were targeted in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Khyber districts.

As per the military’s data, 2024 was the deadliest year in a decade in terms of civil and military casualties.

Most of the 444 terror attacks last year targeted KP.

According to the military, “more than 179 operations” were conducted per day by security forces in 2024.

During these operations, a number of “high-value targets and most-wanted terrorists” were killed.

Condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to Major Israr and Sepoy Naeem, who were martyred in North Waziristan, according to APP.

In separate statements, their offices said they paused the bravery and patriotism of martyred soldiers and expressed heartfelt grief over their martyrdom.

President Zardari expressed sympathy with the martyrs’ families and prayed that they bear their loss with patience.

“Security forces will continue their operations until terrorists are completely eliminated,” the president said, adding the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorists “will remain unwavering”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “We will not let the great sacrifices of the sons of the nation go in vain and will destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-state elements.” The government and security forces were mobilised to “completely eradicate terrorism”, he added.

The prime minister attended the funeral prayers of Major Israr at the Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, APP reported.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir also attended the funeral.

Following the funeral, the soldier’s body was transported to his native area for burial.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cost of control
Updated 31 Jan, 2025

Cost of control

Islamabad cannot expect to get away with violating the commitments it has made to foreign partners.
Deep shock
31 Jan, 2025

Deep shock

THE AI wars have begun. For years, America sought to hold China back when it hindered access to its semiconductors,...
Provincial AIT laws
31 Jan, 2025

Provincial AIT laws

HARMONISING the provincial agriculture income tax regimes with federal personal and corporate income tax rates is ...
Court in crisis
Updated 30 Jan, 2025

Court in crisis

There is increasing frustration over complications created by the law, especially as it has begun interfering with independent functioning of judiciary.
Death blow
30 Jan, 2025

Death blow

JOURNALISTS took to the streets in protest; human rights groups warned against the dangers; and digital rights...
Enhanced inclusivity
30 Jan, 2025

Enhanced inclusivity

TWO fresh initiatives involving new features in people’s CNICs should help enhance inclusivity for special ...