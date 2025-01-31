Major among four personnel martyred in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four security personnel, including a major, were martyred and 13 terrorists were killed in two different encounters in North Waziristan district on Thursday, according to the military’s media wing and sources.

A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

The forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ hideout and killed six of them during the crossfire.

During the operation, Major Hamza Israr, 29, embraced martyrdom while “leading his troops from the front”.

He was a native of Rawalpindi district.

Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, from Naseerabad, Balochistan, “having fought gallantly” also embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR statement added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

Ambush In another shootout, two security personnel were martyred and seven terrorists were killed in North Waziristan, according to local sources.

The shootout took place after the terrorists ambushed a security forces’ convoy, which was going from Datta Khel camp to Ghundi post.

No official statement was issued by the ISPR about the attack till the filing of this report.

Since the start of this month, security forces have conducted numerous operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has seen a sharp uptick in terror attacks in the past two years.

Around 30 terrorists, including two ringleaders, were killed and eight others injured in operations earlier this week.

According to ISPR, terrorists’ hideouts were targeted in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Khyber districts.

As per the military’s data, 2024 was the deadliest year in a decade in terms of civil and military casualties.

Most of the 444 terror attacks last year targeted KP.

According to the military, “more than 179 operations” were conducted per day by security forces in 2024.

During these operations, a number of “high-value targets and most-wanted terrorists” were killed.

Condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to Major Israr and Sepoy Naeem, who were martyred in North Waziristan, according to APP.

In separate statements, their offices said they paused the bravery and patriotism of martyred soldiers and expressed heartfelt grief over their martyrdom.

President Zardari expressed sympathy with the martyrs’ families and prayed that they bear their loss with patience.

“Security forces will continue their operations until terrorists are completely eliminated,” the president said, adding the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorists “will remain unwavering”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “We will not let the great sacrifices of the sons of the nation go in vain and will destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-state elements.” The government and security forces were mobilised to “completely eradicate terrorism”, he added.

The prime minister attended the funeral prayers of Major Israr at the Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, APP reported.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir also attended the funeral.

Following the funeral, the soldier’s body was transported to his native area for burial.

