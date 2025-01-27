Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Six terrorists were killed while two security men embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district on Sunday, sources said.

Also, sources added, sec­urity forces thwarted an attack on security post in the Khadi area of Mir Ali.

However, no official statement was issued by the military’s media wing till the filing of this report on late Sunday evening.

The sources said the Datta Khel shoot-out took place after militants stor­med a post in the area.

They said security personnel effectively respo­nded and in the ensuing clash six militants were killed. How­ever, two personnel also embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists. They said their bodies were airlifted to Miram­shah headquarters.

