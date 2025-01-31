Happy with my position, says Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

• Calls Justice Yahya Afridi our CJP, hopes things will improve soon

KARACHI: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday expressed satisfaction over his current role at the Supreme Court, emphasising that he only be addressed as senior puisne judge, so as not to upset the system.

His remarks came after Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Muhammad Rehman Korai addressed him as “our chief justice” at the oath-taking ceremony of the KBA’s newly elected office bearers on the premises of the City Courts.

“I am the senior puisne judge, and I am happy with this. I should be addressed as the senior puisne judge; otherwise, the system will be upset,” stated Justice Shah, who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Referring to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, the senior puisne judge said, “He is our chief justice of Pakistan,” adding that “we need to look forward and things will improve soon”.

Justice Shah, who administered the oath to the 17-member body, stressed the importance of oath, stating that it is not just a collection of words, but holds deeper meaning.

He said the oath serves as a compass, guiding and protecting in difficult situations. If the oath is followed, no problems will arise, but when it is broken, the structure of the system will collapse, he added.

Citing a quote from the play A Man for All Seasons, Justice Shah mentioned: “When a man takes an oath, he is holding his own self in his own hands ,like water. And, if he opens his fingers then, he needn’t hope to find himself again.”

KBA president Aamir Nawaz Warraich, while referring to the All Pakistan Lawyers’ Convention held in October, said initially people did not grasp the gravity of the 26th Amendment.

However, after amendments made in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), people — especially media persons — are beginning to realise the true purpose of the 26th Amendment, he added.

Mr Warraich alleged that through the amendment, the judiciary has been brought under control by“ appointing hand picked judges“, which, he claimed, led to the “collapse of the judicial system”.

He questioned the legal avenues available to those seeking to challenge the amendments, stating that they felt hopeless about where to file their petitions.

He said that any petition challenging the Peca Amendment Act would ultimately be dismissed.

Mr Warraich also claimed that a bill against the legal community is set to be tabled in parliament, adding that it would prevent lawyers from protesting, else their licences would be cancelled.

The KBA’s annual elections were held in December.

Those who took oath on Thursday are KBA president Warraich, vice president Kazim Hussain Mahesar, general secretary Korai, joint secretary Imran Aziz, treasurer Haseebullah Panhwar, librarian Riaz Ahmed and 11 members of its managing committee.

District judges, Sindh High Court Bar Association president Mohammad Sarfaraz Ali Metlo, senior counsel, and a large number of legal fraternity members attended the event.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025