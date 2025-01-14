E-Paper | January 14, 2025

Justice Shah wonders if ‘non-CB’ judges can be prevented from hearing constitutional matters

Nasir Iqbal Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 07:50am
Jus­tice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy: SC website/File
Jus­tice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy: SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, wondered on Monday whether judges who were not part of SC’s constitutional bench could be prevented from hearing cases that involve constitutional interpretation, in the wake of the recently adopted 26th amendment.

The observation came during the hearing of an appeal moved by the federal government’s revenue division against a Sindh High Court (SHC) judgement, challenging the vires of the tax regulatory duty.

Headed by Justice Shah, the three-judge bench also consisting of Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Irfan Saadat had taken up the appeal.

The SHC had struck down Section 221(2) of the Customs Tax Act 1969.

Senior counsel Salahuddin Ahmed told Dawn that during the hearing, Justice Shah said the court would frame a set of questions and would be requiring the counsel’s assistance.

At the outset, Justice Shah wondered would the appeal go to the constitutional bench or the regular bench, asking if the present bench could hear the matter since the case requires interpretation of legal and constitutional provisions.

“Is it possible that the judges of the Supreme Court are kept deprived of hearing constitutional matters?” Justice Shah observed, adding that lawyers could take their time in responding to the court’s queries.

Justice Shah observed that the jurisdiction of ordinary benches had been taken away through Article 191A. “We have to see whether the jurisdiction could be taken away or not,” he remarked. It also involved the question of independence of judiciary, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Left behind
Updated 14 Jan, 2025

Left behind

Pakistan’s education statistics threaten to leave us behind in the global knowledge economy.
Mining tragedies
14 Jan, 2025

Mining tragedies

TWO recent deadly mining tragedies in Balochistan have once again exposed the hazardous nature of work in this...
Winter sports
14 Jan, 2025

Winter sports

FOR a country with huge winter sports potential, events in Pakistan are few and far between. Therefore, the start of...
Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...