Two workers killed in ‘boiler blast’ near Karachi’s Port Qasim

KARACHI: Two workers were killed and five others injured in a “boiler explosion” inside a factory in the Port Qasim area on Thursday, police and hospital officials said.

Malir SSP Kashif Abbasi told Dawn that a “boiler blast caused leakage of ammonia gas” causing injuries to seven people.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre(JPMC) where Nasir, 22, and Kamran, 28, were declared dead by doctors.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said they had sustained “chemical burns”. The injured were identified as Khalid, Tanveer, Hassan, Haneef and Usman.

Three were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi while two others were admitted at the JPMC.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025