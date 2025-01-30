E-Paper | January 30, 2025

FIA director general, KP police chief removed

Malik Asad Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 09:04am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday made a couple of important changes in the law enforcement bureaucracy, removing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat from their positions.

Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed new police chief for KP, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

“Mr Zulfiqar Hameed, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it said.

“Mr Akhtar Hayat, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Officer government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Ahmed Ishaque accused of ‘not actively following’ PM’s orders on human trafficking

According to another notification, Mr Jehangir, currently serving as director general of FIA under Interior Division, has been transferred and posted as an ‘officer on special duty’ in the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sources in the bureaucracy claimed that while IGP Hayat’s transfer was a routine matter, the sudden removal of Mr Jehangir was not. Insiders suggest the main reason for his rem­oval was his apparent failure to counter the menace of human trafficking.

Sources said a high-level committee was examining the Greece boat tragedy, in which 80 Pakistanis had lost their lives. The FIA chief was also a member of the committee, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif was overseeing its performance.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Court in crisis
Updated 30 Jan, 2025

Court in crisis

There is increasing frustration over complications created by the law, especially as it has begun interfering with independent functioning of judiciary.
Death blow
30 Jan, 2025

Death blow

JOURNALISTS took to the streets in protest; human rights groups warned against the dangers; and digital rights...
Enhanced inclusivity
30 Jan, 2025

Enhanced inclusivity

TWO fresh initiatives involving new features in people’s CNICs should help enhance inclusivity for special ...
PTI no-show
Updated 29 Jan, 2025

PTI no-show

There is growing impression that an entire country is being held hostage by the egos of a few powerful individuals.
A second Nakba?
29 Jan, 2025

A second Nakba?

WHILE candidate Trump was able to get away with making outrageous statements on the campaign trail, what President...
Cricket spin
29 Jan, 2025

Cricket spin

PAKISTAN seemed to have found the blueprint for Test success at home: raging turners that had brought three wins in ...