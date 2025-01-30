E-Paper | January 30, 2025

FC official among six kidnapped in North Waziristan

A Correspondent Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 11:55am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Six people, one FC man among them, were kidnapped and two water tankers were taken away by armed men in two separate incidents in the same tehsil of North Waziristan district, on Wednesday.

Police said armed men travelling in two vehicles forcibly took away five people while firing shots into the air.

Sources said none of the five abducted men were local. They were working on electricity poles in the Hassan Khel village of Mir Ali sub-division, Shiwa tehsil, when they were kidnapped.

In another incident, a Tochi Scouts personnel, Hamidullah, was returning from market in the Hassan Khel area when some armed men kidnapped him. They also managed to drive away two bowsers supplying water to a government institution and set fire to one of the vehicles, sources said.

Police reached the spot soon after the abduction and started a search for the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Court in crisis
Updated 30 Jan, 2025

Court in crisis

There is increasing frustration over complications created by the law, especially as it has begun interfering with independent functioning of judiciary.
Death blow
30 Jan, 2025

Death blow

JOURNALISTS took to the streets in protest; human rights groups warned against the dangers; and digital rights...
Enhanced inclusivity
30 Jan, 2025

Enhanced inclusivity

TWO fresh initiatives involving new features in people’s CNICs should help enhance inclusivity for special ...
PTI no-show
Updated 29 Jan, 2025

PTI no-show

There is growing impression that an entire country is being held hostage by the egos of a few powerful individuals.
A second Nakba?
29 Jan, 2025

A second Nakba?

WHILE candidate Trump was able to get away with making outrageous statements on the campaign trail, what President...
Cricket spin
29 Jan, 2025

Cricket spin

PAKISTAN seemed to have found the blueprint for Test success at home: raging turners that had brought three wins in ...