FC official among six kidnapped in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Six people, one FC man among them, were kidnapped and two water tankers were taken away by armed men in two separate incidents in the same tehsil of North Waziristan district, on Wednesday.

Police said armed men travelling in two vehicles forcibly took away five people while firing shots into the air.

Sources said none of the five abducted men were local. They were working on electricity poles in the Hassan Khel village of Mir Ali sub-division, Shiwa tehsil, when they were kidnapped.

In another incident, a Tochi Scouts personnel, Hamidullah, was returning from market in the Hassan Khel area when some armed men kidnapped him. They also managed to drive away two bowsers supplying water to a government institution and set fire to one of the vehicles, sources said.

Police reached the spot soon after the abduction and started a search for the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2025