KP govt okays FC deployment, checkpoints, hate speech ban for Kurram

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Monday approved a plan of action for restoring peace in the Kurram tribal district by setting up 65 checkpoints at key locations, including along the main highway, banning people involved in spreading hatred, and deploying Frontier Constabulary platoons.

The cabinet met here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The other participants included cabinet members, chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, and relevant administrative secretaries, according to an official statement.

It added that the cabinet was briefed on the prevailing situation in Kurram district, where violence has claimed around 133 lives and left 177 people injured.

Cabinet also approves ‘comprehensive’ relief package for violence victims

Officials said a jirga had been constituted to de-escalate the volatile situation, ensure peace and ease tensions.

The jirga, composed of respected local elders, will remain in the area until peace is completely restored.

“The provincial government underscores the importance of community involvement, calling on local elders to help identify and isolate elements inciting sectarian hatred and unrest.”

The cabinet decided to declare individuals spreading hatred as terrorists and take strict legal action against them, saying such elements will be included in Schedule IV under the law.

Additionally, bunkers in the area will be demolished, and heavy weapons in the possession of residents will be confiscated to curb violence, according to the statement.

The cabinet also decided that 65 checkpoints would be established along key locations, particularly on the Kurram Highway, to ensure security. A formal request has also been sent to the federal government for the deployment of FC platoons to strengthen security.

In addition, the cabinet approved a “comprehensive” relief package for the victims of violence in Kurram.

“Financial assistance will be provided to the families of martyrs and injured individuals, while compensation will be extended for properties damaged. A survey to assess the extent of damages is already under way, and Rs380 million has been released for the purpose.”

The cabinet decided that additional funds would be provided if needed and said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the immediate and dignified return of all the families which had been displaced from their homes due to the conflict.

Also, the cabinet approved the provision of bulletproof and bombproof vehicles and other necessary equipment to the civil administration, CTD and law-enforcement agencies in the merged districts, southern districts and Malakand, to enhance their capacity to counter violent conflicts.

In response to the acute shortage of essential medicines in Kurram, the cabinet ordered their immediate supply via helicopter.

It also constituted a high-level monitoring committee, comprising law minister, adviser to CM on information and relevant parliamentarians, to oversee the implementation of the action plan.

The committee, according to it, will ensure that all measures, from financial assistance to peace-building efforts, are taken effectively and transparently.

The cabinet also approved a compensation package for “Shuhada” of the Islamabad D-Chowk firing on Nov 26, saying Rs10 million each will be provided to the families of the deceased.

Similarly, Rs1 million each will be provided to those seriously injured.

The cabinet also approved a package of Rs187 million to the families of the security forces from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attacks.

“This package will be provided as a token of acknowledgement to the family of the martyred officer(s) and soldier(s).”

The cabinet also approved the creation of 10 judge posts for the Peshawar High Court in Peshawar. The president recently increased the Peshawar High Court strength from 20 to 30, prompting the high court to seek the creation of 10 additional posts.

The cabinet also approved the annual report 2023 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission and its recommendations for producing quality human resources in the province, including formulation of strategy for relaxing the criteria for recruitment under minority quota.

The chief minister lauded the performance of the commission and directed the finance department to resolve its financial needs on priority.

The cabinet also approved the placement of the annual report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority for the financial year 2022-23 before the provincial assembly for consideration.

The cabinet approved the provision of additional funds (supplementary grant) for purchasing and installing security equipment, jammers, communication system and CCTV cameras in prisons across the province.

It also authorised the judicial magistrate, first class in every district to try offences under Section 13 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rivers Protection Ordinance, 2002, in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority’s budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 and revised those for 2023-24 and the regularisation of excess expenditure of the financial year 2023-24.

Besides, it also approved the extension of agreement with PAF for operation and maintenance of two helicopters for three years as well as the closure of transit points for repatriation of illegal foreigners.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024