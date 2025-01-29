In Chinese New Year greetings, president and PM reaffirm iron ties with China

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s “iron ties” with China in their greetings to the Chinese people on Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice on December 21. Each year the new year in China falls on a different date than on the Gregorian calendar. The dates usually range sometime between January 21 and February 20. This year is the year of the snake.

Pakistan has a strong bilateral relationship with China, which has supported it through many investments and development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, described by Pakistani officials as a “lifeline” for the economy.

President Zardari, in a letter to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, “reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the ironclad friendship between the two countries, saying that he is looking forward to meeting President Xi Jinping in Beijing to exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the bonds of friendship”, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said Pakistan would continue to remain firmly committed to the One China policy, emphasising that “this is the cornerstone of our foreign policy”.

View this post on Instagram

In a prerecorded speech to felicitate the president and the Chinese people, PM Shehbaz said, “This iron brotherhood continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, reflecting the deep respect and admiration our nations hold for each other.”

“For us in Pakistan, China’s success story serves as a beacon of inspiration and confidence,” the prime minister continued.

He added: “Pakistan and China share an enduring bond of friendship, a relationship that has been nurtured from generation to generation, a relationship that has been nurtured from generation to generation, our gross friendly ties, rooted in mutual trust and shared aspirations, have now transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the Chinese New Year “signifies renewal, transformation and the promise of new beginnings”. He noted that families and friends gather to share traditional meals, exchange gifts and invite blessings for the year.

“The year of the snake, a symbol of wisdom and vitality, reminds us of the importance of resilience and collective strength as we take on the challenges and strive for a brighter future,” he said.

The premier concluded by saying: “May this year bring good fortune and continued success to our two great nations and further strengthen the unbreakable bonds between our two peoples, Pakistan and China together for a shared future.”