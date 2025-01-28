E-Paper | January 28, 2025

Oil drops 3pc, stocks tank on DeepSeek news

Reuters Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 06:54am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about three per cent to a two-week low on Monday, pressured by losses in Wall Street technology and energy stocks, as investors took cover after news of surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence model.

Oil was already down earlier in the session on weak economic data from China and worries that US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could further pressure economic growth and energy demand.

Brent futures fell $2.00, or 2.6pc, to $76.50 a barrel by 1702 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.06, or 2.8pc, to $72.60. Brent was on track for its lowest close since Jan 8 and WTI for its lowest since Dec 31.

Analysts have said oil prices have been depressed in recent days following Trump’s call last week for Opec to reduce oil prices. “President Trump continued to put the pressure on Opec ... calling on the producer group to lower prices to help end the Russian war in Ukraine,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, said in a report.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unstable outlook
Updated 28 Jan, 2025

Unstable outlook

Improving indicators can be tempting enough to act boldly to accelerate economic growth. But must the SBP do so and repeat past blunders?
‘Poor’ lawmakers
28 Jan, 2025

‘Poor’ lawmakers

WHILE the average Pakistani is expected to carry the burden of austerity as he struggles to put food on the table,...
Digital security
28 Jan, 2025

Digital security

A RECENT advisory issued by the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board has caused a ...
Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...