One-China Policy remains unchanged: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday affirmed that its policy of supporting One-China Policy remains unchanged, dismissing media speculations as baseless attempts to undermine Pakistan-China relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Office described the One-China Policy as a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, emphasising that the country’s stance remains the same.

The statement came in response to growing criticism of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s participation in an event sponsored by the New Federal State of China (NFSC), an anti-China group.

But the FO did not specify the media speculations it was addressing, but reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its strategic partnership with China, calling such allegations baseless and unfounded.

Media reports described as ‘baseless attempts to undermine ties between the two countries’

Mr Naqvi, who faced backlash over his participation in the event, had earlier issued his own clarification, denying that the event was anti-China but stopping short of addressing claims that it was hosted by NFSC.

In contrast, the Foreign Office avoided direct comment on the controversy surrounding NFSC’s sponsorship of the event.

A diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that the event in question was organised by Gunster Strategies, a lobbying firm that boasts its connections with US President Donald Trump’s allies and family members. NFSC was reportedly one of the sponsors.

Gunster Strategies held the event to celebrate Trump’s inauguration, though Mr Naqvi claimed that the event he attended was a youth event.

The source revealed that Mr Naqvi’s office had coordinated his participation directly, bypassing Pakistan’s embassy in Washington. The embassy’s involvement was limited to providing transportation for the minister to the event, the source added.

The source claimed that Mr Naqvi had a personal liaison in Washington who handled his connections.

The Chinese embassy in Washington reportedly has since raised the issue with its Pakistani counterpart, expressing concern about the incident.

China is Pakistan’s strategic partner, the FO reiterated. This relationship is characterised by mutual trust, shared values, support on issues of core concern, and a commitment to regional and global stability, it further asserted.

Mr Naqvi was contacted for comments, but he did not repond to the request.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2025