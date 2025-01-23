Security forces neutralise 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

Security forces have neutralised six terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district while they were trying to infiltrate into the province through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On [the] night of 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.”

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell,” it said, referring to the term used by the state for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added that following the operation, the forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

Earlier this week, the ISPR revealed that on Jan 11, security forces had killed an Afghan national — involved in terrorism inside Pakistan — during an operation in Zhob.

“The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan,” the ISPR had said.

The statement added that Ahmedkhel’s body was handed over to Afghan officials on Monday after necessary procedural formalities.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” it had added.

Islamabad has consistently voiced concerns that the outlawed TTP uses Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, asking the Afghanistan government to rein in the group. Kabul denies the allegations.

Owing to the issue, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have lately turned tumultuous, marked by frequent border skirmishes.

In a meeting last week, the political leadership asked the military’s top brass to engage with Afghanistan to address security issues.

In an almost four-hour-long meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the representatives of several political parties expressed concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the COAS pointed out that the Afghan interim rulers had failed to adhere to repeated warnings in the past.

“They don’t listen to us,” a source quoted the army chief as saying in reply to the suggestion of formal or informal dialogue with the interim Afghan government.

In the face of recurring attacks, security forces have also increased targeted operations in Balochistan and KP.

‘Alarming’ rise in terrorist attacks

A security report, released earlier this month by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), showed that in 2024, the number of terror attacks reached levels comparable to the security situation in 2014 or earlier.

It said that while terrorists no longer controlled specific territories inside Pakistan as they did in 2014, the prevailing insecurity in parts of KP and Balochistan was “alarming”.

It said that over 95 per cent of terrorist attacks recorded in 2024 were concentrated in KP and Balochistan.

KP recorded the highest number of terrorist incidents in the country in 2024, with 295 attacks. Meanwhile, attacks by various outlawed Baloch insurgent groups, primarily the BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), saw a staggering 119 per cent increase, accounting for 171 incidents in Balochistan, it said.