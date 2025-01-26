Pakistan ‘all set’ for 9th Aman multinational exercise: Navy

The Pakistan Navy on Sunday announced it was “all set” to host the ninth Aman 2025 multinational naval exercise, which will take place from February 7-11, according to a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which also issued a statement, said that 120 delegations from around the world would attend the first-ever Aman dialogue: a forum running concurrently with the exercise where military leaders will discuss maritime security threats.

“A key feature of this year’s exercise will be the Aman Dialogue, where Chiefs of Naval Forces, heads of Coast Guards, and senior leaders from around the world will convene to discuss regional maritime security and devise joint strategies to counter evolving maritime threats,” the Navy’s statement read.

According to the Navy, 60 countries will participate in the exercise, bringing ships, aircraft and personnel including special forces, marines and explosive ordnance disposal specialists.

The Navy added that the exercise will be divided into harbour and sea phases. “During the harbour phase, activities such as seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning of evolutions at sea will be held,” the Navy statement read.

“The sea phase would include tactical manoeuvres, exercises related to maritime security such as anti-piracy and counter-terrorism, search and rescue, gunnery firings and air defence exercises.”

According to the Navy, the sea phase will also include the international fleet review, attended by national and foreign dignitaries.

The ISPR mentioned in its statement that the exercise would be “the most prominent and historic military activity in the region” as over 4,000 personnel are due to participate.

The ISPR added, “The opening ceremony of the Aman 2025 exercise will be held at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard. During the Aman exercise, the Pak Marines and the Special Service Group (Navy) will also demonstrate their counter-terrorism skills.”

Their statement added that joint operations against maritime crimes would also be practiced at sea.

“The motto of the Aman series, ‘Together for Peace’, reflects its core mission, while this year’s theme, ‘Secure Seas; Prosperous Future’, emphasizes the importance of maritime security for global prosperity.” the Navy said.