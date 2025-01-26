E-Paper | January 26, 2025

US may put ‘very big bounty’ on Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

Reuters Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 12:30pm
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington, US on January 21. — Reuters/File
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington, US on January 21. — Reuters/File

The US may place a “very big bounty” on the top leaders of the Taliban, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, adding he was hearing that the Taliban held more American hostages than previously reported.

“Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported,” Rubio said in a post on social media platform X.

“If this is true, we will have to immediately place a very big bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden,” he added.

The post did not give further details or specify the number of Americans held by the Taliban.

Authorities in Kabul said in the past week that the United States freed an Afghan convicted by an American court on charges of drug smuggling and extremism in exchange for two US citizens held in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials said on Tuesday the man, Khan Mohammad, had landed in Kabul after being released. A spokesman for the Taliban administration confirmed that two Americans were released in the exchange.

One of the Americans released was Ryan Corbett, according to a statement by his family. Corbett had been in Taliban detention since 2022, according to the family. US media outlets said the other American released was named William McKenty.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 following a chaotic US withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Thursday he had applied for arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders in Afghanistan including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of the persecution of women and girls.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.