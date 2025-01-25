E-Paper | January 25, 2025

First flight departs for Muscat from Gwadar airport

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 09:41am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officially launched its international operations from the newly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport on Friday, with the first flight (PK-197) taking off for Muscat with 39 passengers onboard.

A spokesman for PIA said the national flag carrier maintained its tradition by operating the inaugural flight from the new airport. Local PIA officials were present at the airport to see off the passengers.

Initially, he said, PIA would operate one flight per week to Muscat. Due to the relatively low number of passengers, PIA will be using an ATR aircraft for this route. However, if passenger numbers increase, an Airbus plane will be deployed.

He said PIA is committed to expanding air operations across the country, in line with national aspirations and the public’s travel needs.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2025

