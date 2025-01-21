E-Paper | January 21, 2025

Gwadar International Airport to benefit entire country's economy: PM Shehbaz

Dawn.com Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 04:44pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz chairs a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz chairs a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

The newly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport would not only benefit the economy of Balochistan but Pakistan’s overall economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday during a federal cabinet meeting, according to Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan’s largest airport, the Gwadar International Airport, became operational on Monday with the landing of the first PIA flight from Karachi carrying 46 passengers.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz said the airport was constructed with the help of a $230 million Chinese grant, adding that the airport “is a gift for Pakistan from China and we should honour it.”

He said the start of flight operations from Gwadar International Airport was “welcoming”.

The prime minister said the elements involved in killings in Balochistan were not only against Balochistan, but were the “enemies of Pakistan”.

“Creating hurdles in completion of Gwadar Port is also animosity with Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that “the enemies of Pakistan do not want [the]operationalisation of Gwadar Port.”

The premier also talked about other issues, including exports, electronic vehicles, and other economic indicators.

He said it was welcoming to witness a record increase of IT exports to the tune of $346m in December last year. “We should also focus to push for more IT exports,” he said.

He added the government was also taking a number of steps to promote electric vehicles in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also welcomed the World Bank’s pledge of providing $20 billion under the country partnership framework for the next 10 years to support inclusive and sustainable development.

“Under this, country partnership framework, investment will be made in different social sectors of the country,” he said.

The prime minister said all economic indicators were showing a positive trajectory, which was testament to the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy.

He said the government is also making hectic efforts to provide the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during Haj this year.

The prime minister also paid tributes to the armed forces and people of Pakistan for “rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate Fitna- al-Khwarij from the country”, a term that the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

