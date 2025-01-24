Malik Riaz can’t evade accountability through judiciary or politicians: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that business tycoon Malik Riaz will not be able to evade accountability in the cases registered against him, stressing that neither the judicial system nor any political force would be able to assist him.

His statement comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cautioned the public on Tuesday against investing in Riaz’s new real estate project in Dubai, adding that the government was reaching out to the United Arab Emirates to seek his extradition through legal avenues.

The development came on the heels of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse’s conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders. As PTI and legal experts pointed to the need for accountability for all those involved, the government said consultations were being carried out on how to bring the other absconders back.

Holding a press conference in Islamabad today to address the issue once again, the defence minister stressed that Riaz would not be able to escape accountability this time.

“If someone has this misunderstanding or wishful thinking that there will be some compromise, or if they hope that if circumstances change, they’ll get relief … they shouldn’t expect to get any relief,” he said.

“Neither our judicial system nor any political force could afford to get them relief. And if the proceedings related to their extradition start, they will not only be brought back here but other cases against them – including the illegal occupation of lands and construction of illegal societies — all these cases will be pursued.”

He said that the case represented “accountability at the highest level, one where even the Pakistani media had no reach.”

“The majority of the media houses cannot hold these individuals, these sacred cows, accountable, so much so that even mentioning or airing their names is forbidden,” he said.

“So, just imagine how much those outlets have been obliged, and how much money has been invested in [keeping them silent].”

He added that the state had ultimately caught up to these people after letting them scott-free after 20 to 25 years.

On Wednesday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had said that Riaz and his son should “face the courts and present their defence.”

Meanwhile, responding to the government’s decision to take action against him, Riaz said it was a “new demand for blackmail”.

“This was my decision yesterday and this is my decision today, no matter how much you oppress me, Malik Riaz will not testify!” the property tycoon had said on his X account.

“Malik Riaz will neither be used against anyone nor will be blackmailed by any. God willing, the Dubai project will be successful and will become a symbol of Pakistan throughout the world, including Dubai,” he had asserted.

“I want to mention in clear terms that years of blackmailing, fake cases and greed of officers couldn’t deter me, but due to my principle stance of refusing to be a witness (political pawn), I had to move abroad.”

Last week, Imran and his Bushra were sentenced in the £190 million case involving Al-Qadir Trust.

In its reference against Imran, NAB had alleged that the then cabinet approved a confidential deed in 2019 to give £190m — seized by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and returned to Pakistan — back to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz.

The bureau had said that Imran and Bushra Bibi got billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Riaz’s Bahria Town project for legalising the money.

As per the reference, Riaz’s son Ali transferred 240 kanal of land to Farhat Shahzadi, while Zulfi Bukhari received land under a trust, which NAB argued did not exist at the time of transfer.

Bukhari, a close aide of Imran, recently claimed that authorities offered him lucrative deals to testify against the PTI founder in the case, but he refused.

“Anybody whose name is involved in this case was offered all sorts of deals (to testify) against Imran Khan. Luckily, none of them took that offer — not the busine­ssman, not myself,” he told The Indep­endent.