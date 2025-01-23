Imran says neither he nor Bushra benefited from Al Qadir trust case

Former premier Imran Khan said on Thursday that neither he nor his spouse Bushra Bibi benefited financially from the Al-Qadir Trust case, and that business tycoon Malik Riaz could testify that he was the only prime minister who “never sought anything from him for personal or financial gain.”

Last week, Imran and Bushra were convicted in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case in which Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders.

Following the conviction, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday swung into action against Riaz to bring him back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

A post on X from Imran Khan’s account on Thursday said: “Neither Bushra Bibi nor I have financially benefited from the Al-Qadir Trust in any way.

“Malik Riaz will testify that I was the only Prime Minister who never sought anything from him for personal or financial gain.”

The post comes in the backdrop of Malik Riaz’s post on X, in which he had said he would “not testify”.

“This was my decision yesterday and this is my decision today, no matter how much you oppress me, Malik Riaz will not testify!” the property tycoon said on his X account on Wednesday, in response to the government’s decision regarding his extradition.

Imran went on to say in his post that “unlike Zardari, I did not have a Bilawal House built for me, nor did I sell One Hyde Park at double its value like the Sharif family did.

“The future of Pakistan’s youth is important for me, and it was for this reason that Al-Qadir University was established,” the post read.

Malik Riaz and son should face courts, present their defence: info minister

As PTI and legal experts pointed to the need for accountability for all those involved, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had said a day ago that consultation was ongoing on how to bring the other absconders back.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Tarar recalled the NAB’s press release, quoting the accountability watchdog as saying it had concrete evidence in those inquiries.

Noting that Riaz and his son had been declared absconders, Tarar stressed that if they both could have defended themselves before the courts, they would have done so in the Al-Qadir Trust case and other inquiries.

“They (Riaz and his son) should face the courts, and present their defence, which they have failed to do so far.”

He said: “NAB’s press release and it saying that more cases are underway on this … One of these is Takht-Pari, a locality in Rawalpindi, in which there is a case of illegal takeover and illegal housing society and accumulating billions from the public.”

The minister added, “Not standing before the court, escaping its proceedings, and not presenting any proof or evidence in your defence there […]. Property has been seized previously as well and more will be done, according to the NAB’s press release.”

The minister said further legal action should be completed in cases against the property tycoon.

“It should not be considered who has what position or how much power, or who has how much money.”

Stressing that the NAB worked according to the law without any bias, the minister asserted the bureau was taking “credible steps” over the matter.

“This is the first time that the NAB has [taken action against] such influential people and proceeded against them based on evidence while fulfilling legal requirements.”

Tarar highlighted: “Not only Takht-Pari but Malir Development Authority’s money, which had to be paid from those £190 million, also was to be paid to the Sindh government or the people of Pakistan.”

The information minister said it was “very odd that despite the press release issued by NAB, projects were being launched in Dubai” by the property tycoon, referring to a recently launched luxury apartments project by Riaz-owned Bahria Town Limited.

Tarar highlighted that as per the anti-graft watchdog, any money invested in the Dubai project would be tantamount to money laundering.

He also claimed that the United Kingdom had recently cancelled the visas of Riaz and his son, which he said “was not possible without criminal proceedings”.

The minister reiterated that funds intended for the government were instead used to pay an “already-existing fine” in the Supreme Court. He repeated allegations of various cash and other transactions done between Imran and Riaz as part of a deal, calling them “undeniable evidence”.