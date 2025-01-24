JCP approves appointment of 12 additional judges for Sindh High Court

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Com­mission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved appointment of 12 additional judges for the Sindh High Court, including the one who previously served in the SHC but was not confirmed as a judge of the high court.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, the JCP deliberated on 46 nominees for 12 vacant SHC posts.

According to a press release issued by JCP, two sessions judges: Tasneem Sultana and Khalid Hussain Shahani and 10 lawyers Miran Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hamid Bhrgari, Ali Haider Ada, Jan Ali Junejo, Mohammad Hassan Akbar (Advocate General), Mohammad Jaffer Raza, Mohammad Osman Ali Hadi, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah (Prosecutor General) and Riazat Ali Sahar were approved for appointment in SHC.

Interestingly, Mr Sahar, a former vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), previously served as an additional judge in SHC.

He was appointed in 2012 for one year. Later, he was given an extension in the JCP’s meeting of 2013 for another year.

In 2014, the JCP did not confirm his name.

According to Dr Rana Mohammad Shamim, who was a member of the PBC at that time, the JCP was not satisfied with Mr Sahar’s performance and, therefore, his name was dropped.

Outgoing vice chairman of PBC Farooq H. Naek when contacted said that Sahar became a victim of internal politics of judiciary. He, however, said that his name was proposed by advocate Akhatar Hussain, a representative of PBC.

Mr Hussain belongs to pro-government Independent Group of PBC led by Ahsan Bhoon.

PBC member Shafqat Mehmood Chohan of Hamid Khan- led professional group criticised the nomination and said that it has exposed the transparency in picking up the candidates for the higher judicial forum.

He said PBC, the top regulatory body of the legal fraternity, is making nominations without framing any rules.

According to him, a federal minister, the head of the PBC group and some outsiders finalised nominations for high court judges.

