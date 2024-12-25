E-Paper | December 25, 2024

Nominations sought for additional judges in high courts

Nasir Iqbal Published December 25, 2024 Updated December 25, 2024 09:59am

ISLAMABAD: Soon after approving the rules for judges’ appointment to the superior judiciary, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has sought nomination from members for the appointment of additional judges in high courts.

The JCP has asked for nominations for an aggregate of 38 vacancies in different high courts. Twelve recommendations have been asked for the Sindh High Court, four for the Islamabad High Court (IHC), 10 for the Lahore High Court (LHC), nine for the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and three for the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The JCP has informed members that their nominations must reach its secretariat by Jan 3, 2025, on prescribed forms developed by the rule-making committee of the JCP. The commission has made it clear its secretariat will not accept nominations in hard copy.

The JCP has already notified the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Appointment of Judges) Rules 2024 in the gazette for regulating mechanism for assessment, evaluation and fitness for the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary.

On Dec 21, the JCP approved with certain amendments the proposed JCP (Appointment of Judges) Rules 2024. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, who is the chairman of the commission, had presided over two consecutive sessions of the commission, which was reconstituted under the 26th Amendment.

Allowances

Meanwhile, the Superior Judicial Allowance of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and judges of the Supreme Court has been revised with retrospective effect from July 1, 2024, in compliance with presidential order in the light of Supreme Court letter (F.6/Misc/Pension/2018-SCP) of Nov 13, 2024.

Based on this revision, the pension of the retired chief justices and judges of the apex court has also been increased.

The office of AGPR, Islamabad, has revised the pension of all 84 pensioners, including 12 former chief justices, 38 former judges, 24 widows, nine daughters, and a son of the (Late) former chief justices/judges from the month of November 2024 onwards.

According to a federal government announcement about an increase in the salaries and allowances of SC judges, the house rent of an SC judge has been increased to Rs350,000 from Rs68,000 per month in case the government has not provided an official residence. The government will also bear the expenses of maintaining judges residence.

Likewise, the Superior Judicial Allowance was increased to Rs1,161,163 from Rs428,040.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2024

