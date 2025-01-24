Pakistan to focus on putting up big totals, says Saud

PAKISTAN’S Kamran Ghulam in action during a net practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.—APP

MULTAN: Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel on Thursday emphasised the importance of batting with a big-score mindset as the team gear up for the second and final Test against West Indies in Multan.

“In Test cricket, the most crucial aspect is putting up big scores and our approach will be focused on building a substantial total and executing the tasks assigned to us [for the match],” Saud told reporters at the Multan Cricket Stadium during a training session.

The Shan Masood-captained Pakistan, who won the first Test which was also staged in Multan by 127 runs, enter the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday for the second Test.

Reflecting on his performance, left-handed batter expressed his desire to contribute to the team’s success.

“My goal is always to help the team win through my performance. Rankings are important and being in the top 10 is a proud achievement but what matters most is the team’s success,” the 29-year-old remarked.

The batter also highlighted the challenges of playing on difficult tracks.

“The [first Test] pitch here [in Multan] was quite challenging [for batters], but it was an opportunity to improve. Great players become great by performing on such tracks. I believe our domestic cricket should feature more pitches like these to prepare players in a better way,” he added.

Lauding the environment within the team following their win in the first Test, Saud said “the dressing room atmosphere after the first win is fantastic”.

“Our openers have the ability to perform, and when they get the opportunity, they will deliver,” he added.

Saud said facing the new ball on pace-friendly tracks was a complex task.

“The new ball is always tricky, especially on grassy pitches and it demands proper technique and focus. We are prepared to tackle these challenges in the upcoming [Test] match,” he maintained.

‘WI TO FOCUS ON NATURAL GAME’

Meanwhile, West Indies batter Alick Athanaze emphasised the importance of adaptability and sticking to the team’s strengths ahead of the second Test in Multan.

“It is all about reading the game and conditions. The team will approach the second Test with natural game, making necessary adjustments as needed,” Athanaze said while talking to media at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Reflecting on the challenges faced in the first Test, the 26-year-old Athanaze acknowledged the tricky nature of the pitch in Multan.

“This [type of] wicket does not suit my game. Batting here was very difficult, and credit must be given to Nauman [Ali] and Sajid [Khan] for reading the conditions brilliantly and exploiting them to their advantage,” the southpaw added.

He also commended the efforts made by his team in the series opener.

“I would not say Pakistan batted exceptionally well. Instead, I believe we bowled well and created challenges for them,” he said, adding that execution on the field was what mattered most.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025