Sajid and Abrar demolish West Indies in first Multan Test win

AFP Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 05:29pm
Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (C) celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Babar Azam after taking a five-wicket haul as they walk back to the pavilion after winning the first Test cricket match against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 19. — AFP
Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Tevin Imlach (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 19. — AFP
Sajid Khan (L) bowls during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 19. — AFP
Spinner Sajid Khan took five wickets and Abrar Ahmed another four to guide Pakistan to a 127-run win on the third day of the first Test against the West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

Sajid took 5-50 for match figures of 9-115, while leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed snared 4-27 as West Indies were dismissed for 123, falling well short of their victory target of 251.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team in a post on X.

“Spin to win! Brilliant bowling by Team Pakistan!

“Congratulations to our cricket team on a spectacular victory. Shabash! [Well done]” he said.

“I extend my commendation to Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB, and his entire team for their tireless efforts,” he went on to say.

Pakistan’s spinners took all the wickets in West Indies’ second innings, with Noman Ali chipping in with 1-42, as the home side took an early advantage in the two-Test series.

Left-handed batter Alick Athanaze hit 55, the only half-century of the match for the tourists, and added 41 runs for the sixth wicket with Tevin Imlach.

Sajid removed the dangerous Athanaze, while Abrar’s haul included the final wicket of Jomel Warrican.

Left-armer Warrican had led the spin attack for the tourists with a career-best 7-32 as Pakistan were bowled out for 157 in their second innings. They were the best figures by a West Indian bowler in Pakistan, topping fast bowler Malcolm Marshall’s 5-33 at Lahore in 1986.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood praised his spinners but said he wanted to see an improvement in the side’s batting.

“The spinners were clinical and Abrar along with Noman and Sajid was great,” Masood said. “Batting was tough on this pitch but we still need to add more runs with the last few wickets and there are improvements to be made.”

His beaten counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite wanted West Indies’ batters to believe in their abilities.

“The batters didn’t play as well as they should have,” Brathwaite said. “We saw how Alick played so we just have to be brave. We have got one more Test and we have to believe in ourselves.”

The Test lasted fewer than eight sessions, with the start delayed on the first day by poor visibility.

The Multan pitch provided sharp turn, with Sajid taking the wickets of Brathwaite (12), Keacy Carty (six), Kavem Hodge (0) and Mikyle Louis (13).

Noman then trapped Justin Greaves leg before wicket for nine in the last over before lunch, leaving the tourists tottering on 54-5.

Noman took 5-39 in the first innings. He and Sajid took 39 of the 40 wickets in the last two Tests against England in Pakistan’s 2-1 series win last year.

Pakistan had resumed earlier on 109-3 but managed to add just 48 runs.

Warrican’s nagging line and length earned him match figures of 10-101, his first 10-wicket match haul.

He dismissed overnight batter Saud Shakeel for two with the first ball of the day and then had Mohammad Rizwan for the same score in his next over.

Warrican continued the demolition with the wickets of Kamran Ghulam (27), Noman (nine) and Sajid (five).

The second match starts on January 25, also in Multan.

