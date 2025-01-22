E-Paper | January 22, 2025

May 9 riots: Faisalabad ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI’s Ayub, Shibli, and others

Kashif Hussain Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 05:41pm
A collage of PTI’s Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shouzeb and ex-party member Fawad Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shouzeb, and former member Fawad Chaudhry in the case of their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

The case was registered against PTI leaders and activists for allegedly burning a police van outside the State Bank of Pakistan in the Civil Lines police station area following the brief arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

Earlier this month, the judge had summoned the four leaders for the hearing of the May 9 case, which was registered at Faisalabad’s Civil Lines Police Station. However, the leaders had filed a plea, asking for an exemption from the hearing. The court, however, rejected the pleas.

Today, Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh presided over court proceedings and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ayub, Faraz, Shouzeb, and Fawad, for their failure to appear in court.

The May 9 protests, led by the party’s leaders, turned violent as supporters torched and vandalised state buildings and military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

Following the event, the government launched a crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, following which several arrests were made. However, many of the leaders were granted bail.

Earlier in the month, the Faisalabad ATC had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the four leaders in another case related to the May 9 riots.

All cases pertain to Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). This provision makes it illegal to provide financial services to support the commission of a terrorist act. It also makes it illegal to use property to support the commission of a terrorist act.

Judge Sheikh had announced that the cases of the four leaders would now be heard separately from the other accused in the May 9 events. Charges for those regularly appearing in court had already been framed, while absent accused were summoned for future proceedings.

