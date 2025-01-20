E-Paper | January 20, 2025

‘Whistleblower’ cop in Chiniot suspended by DPO

Aurangzeb Malik Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 10:29am

CHINIOT: District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmad has suspended from service the moharrar of Kot Wasawa police station on corruption and misconduct charges, after the official filed a report in Roznamcha (record book), leveling serious allegations against the station house officer (SHO) and other policemen.

In the report filed on January 16, the moharra accused the SHO of inaction, stating that a large number of complaints received through 15 helpline about robberies and dacoities were pending since long.

He alleged that on being informed about the complaints, SHO Muhammad Ali Haral asked him not to register any first information report (FIR) on any application or 15 helpline call.

He alleged that the SHO locks people up illegally on false charges and later releases them after accepting bribe.

The moharra also accused the readers of the DPO and city circle sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

He alleged in the report that the SHO also shelters hardened criminals at his house and patronises them.

The report, also uploaded on the district police website, says that because of the SHO’s misconduct, the complainants have to move courts for registration of FIRs.

On the other hand, SHO Haral also lodged a report in the record book, leveling counter allegations against the moharrar.

The SHO claimed that he recovered a matchbox and a pack of cigarettes from a suspect in the police station’s lock-up and warned the moharrar of improving his performance, but to no avail.

A police spokesperson told Dawn that the moharrar had been suspended from service on corruption and misconduct charges.

He said a probe has also been initiated by investigation wing DSP Zafar Iqbal into the allegations against the SHO.

The suspended moharrar says that despite no corruption complaint against him, he has been suspended from service.

He said he had filed the report in the record book to inform police high-up of the grievance of the public, particularly the victims of thefts and dacoities in the area.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2025

Pakistan

