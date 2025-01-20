‘America first’: Trump becomes 47th president of the United States

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as president on Monday, pledging a blitz of immediate orders on immigration and the US culture wars as he caps his extraordinary comeback.

With one hand raised in the air and the other on a Bible given to him by his mother, the 47th US president solemnly took the oath of office beneath the huge Rotunda of the US Capitol.

View this post on Instagram

Beginning his speech, Trump thanked his predecessors and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying: “The golden age of America begins right now.”

He said the US would flourish again and be respected all over the world from now on.

Trump said the US would now allow itself to be taken advantage of, saying: “During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.”

He said his government would “reclaim” the sovereignty of the US, restore safety and “rebalance” the scales of justice.

Trump said his “top priority” was to create a free, proud and prosperous nation. “America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before.”

He said he returned to the presidency confident and optimistic that “we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success”, adding that a “tide of change is sweeping the country and sunlight is pouring over the entire world and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before”.

Trump said there were “plentiful” challenges facing his administration but they would be “annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the US”.

Going on the attack, he said: “Our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

He criticised the prior government for failing to protect American citizens while “providing sanctuary and protection to dangerous criminals … that have illegally entered our country from all over the world”.

Trump criticised the US public health system for not delivering in times of disaster and still consuming resources, along with the education system.

“All of this will change starting today.”

He said his reelection was a “mandate

“Good morning,” Trump said as he earlier entered the Capitol accompanied by ex-president Joe Biden. Asked how they felt, Biden responded, “Well.”

View this post on Instagram

Trump will usher in another turbulent four-year term with promises to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, secure retribution against his political enemies and transform the role of the US on the world stage.

Even before Trump was set to take office, aides detailed a raft of executive actions that he would sign immediately, including 10 focused on border security and immigration, his top priority.

The president will declare a national emergency at the southern border, send armed troops there and resume a policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US court dates, an incoming White House official told reporters.

The inauguration completes a triumphant comeback for a political disruptor who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Shortly before 10am ET (1500 GMT), Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump arrived at the White House, where Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted them with handshakes.

“Welcome home,” Biden said.

View this post on Instagram

The ceremony will take place inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, four years after a mob of Trump supporters breached the symbol of American democracy in an unsuccessful effort to forestall Trump’s defeat by Biden. The swearing-in was moved indoors for the first time in 40 years due to the extreme cold.

Trump, the first US president since the 19th century to win a second term after losing the White House, has said he will pardon “on Day One” many of the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack.

Biden, in one of his last official acts, pardoned several people whom Trump has targeted for retaliation, including former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, former Republican US Representative Liz Cheney and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Trump will restore the federal death penalty, which Biden had suspended, and require that official US documents such as passports reflect citizens’ gender as assigned at birth, incoming administration officials told reporters.

He will also sign an order ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government on his first day, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the officials said.

But Trump will not impose new tariffs today, instead directing federal agencies to evaluate trade relationships with China, Canada and Mexico, a Trump official confirmed.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Trump plans to say in his inaugural speech, according to excerpts seen by Reuters.

“With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”

The Trumps began the day at St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, where several tech executives — including the three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — joined them.

View this post on Instagram

Disruptive force

As he did in 2017, Trump enters office as a chaotic and disruptive force, vowing to remake the federal government and expressing deep scepticism about the US-led alliances that have shaped post-World War Two global politics.

The former president returns to Washington emboldened after winning the national popular vote over Vice President Kamala Harris by more than two million votes thanks to a groundswell of voter frustration over persistent inflation, though he still fell just short of a 50 per cent majority.

In 2016, Trump won the Electoral College — and the presidency — despite receiving nearly 3m fewer votes than Hillary Clinton.

Jeremi Suri, a presidential historian at the University of Texas at Austin, compared the present era to the late 19th century, when Grover Cleveland became the only other president to win non-consecutive terms.

Like now, he said, that was a time of upheaval, as industrial advances transformed the economy, wealth inequality exploded and the proportion of immigrant Americans reached a historical peak.

“What we’re really talking about is a fundamentally different economy, a fundamentally different country in terms of its racial and gender and social makeup, and we are as a country struggling to figure out what that means,” he said.

“It’s an existential moment.”

Trump, who will surpass Biden as the oldest president ever to be sworn into office, will enjoy Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress that have been almost entirely purged of any intra-party dissenters. His advisers have outlined plans to replace nonpartisan bureaucrats with hand-picked loyalists.

Even before taking office, Trump established a rival power centre in the weeks after his election victory, meeting world leaders and causing consternation by musing aloud about seizing the Panama Canal, taking control of Nato ally Denmark’s territory of Greenland and imposing tariffs on the biggest US trading partners.

His influence has already been felt in the Israel-Hamas announcement last week of a ceasefire deal. Trump, whose envoy joined the negotiations in Qatar, had warned of “hell to pay” if Hamas did not release its hostages before the inauguration.

Unlike in 2017, when he filled many top jobs with institutionalists, Trump has prioritised fealty over experience in nominating a bevy of controversial cabinet picks, some of whom are outspoken critics of the agencies they have been tapped to lead.

The inauguration will proceed amid heavy security after a campaign highlighted by an increase in political violence that included two assassination attempts against Trump, including one in which a bullet grazed his ear.

Eight years ago, Trump delivered a bleak inaugural address vowing to end the “American carnage” of what he said were crime-ridden cities and soft borders, a departure from the tone of optimism most newly elected presidents have adopted.

Foreign governments will be scrutinising the tenor of Trump’s speech after he waged a campaign laced with inflammatory rhetoric.

The traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House will now take place indoors at the Capital One Arena, where Trump held his victory rally on Sunday. Trump will also attend three inaugural balls in the evening.

Amid the pageantry of the day, Trump will begin signing his first executive orders, many of which are likely to face legal challenges.

Trump will be the first felon to occupy the White House after a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.

Winning the election also rid Trump of two federal indictments — for plotting to overturn the 2020 election and for retaining classified documents — thanks to a Justice Department policy that presidents cannot be prosecuted while in office.

In a report last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith said he had enough evidence to convict Trump in the election case if Trump had reached trial.