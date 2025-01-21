Major policy takeaways from 47th US President Donald Trump’s inaugural address

Take a look at quotes which look to define Trump’s executive orders and policies in the days to come.

Donald Trump pledged to rescue America from what he described as years of betrayal and decline after he was sworn in as president on Monday, prioritising a crackdown on illegal immigration and portraying himself as a national saviour chosen by God.

“For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day,” Trump, 78, said inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, the symbol of US democracy that was invaded on January 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters intent on reversing his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

Trump’s speech ranged from a reflection of his leadup to the reelection to a scathing critique of the modern US state apparatus to setting out the contours of his future policy.

Here we take a look at quotes which look to define Trump’s executive orders and policies in the days to come:

Border and immigration

“First I will declare a national emergency at our southern border… all illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

“I will reinstate my remain in Mexico policy … end the practice of catch and release, and I will send troops to the southern border.”

“We will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations… by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.”

Energy and environment

“I will also declare a national energy emergency … We will drill baby, drill.”

“We will end the green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate.”

Economy and trade

“We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.”

“We are establishing the external revenue service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues.”

Government reform

“My administration will establish the brand new Department of Government Efficiency.”

“I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship.”

Social policy

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

“We will forge a society that is colour-blind and merit-based.”

Military and veterans

“I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the Covid vaccine mandate with full back pay.”

“I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty.”

“We will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”

Foreign policy

“We are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

“Panama’s promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated … China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama and we’re taking it back.”

Overseas wars and plans for peace

“We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism; our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again.”

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and unifier. I’m pleased to say that as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to our family.”

Space

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”

Header image: US President Donald Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, US, on Jan 20, 2025. — Reuters