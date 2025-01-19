Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in first Test

Spinner Sajid Khan took five wickets to guide Pakistan to a 127-run win in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies in Multan on Sunday.
Sajid took 5-50 on the third day of the Test to finish with nine wickets for the match, while fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4-27 as the West Indies were bundled out for 123 after they were set a target of 251 to win.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team in a post on X.
“Spin to win! Brilliant bowling by Team Pakistan!
“Congratulations to our cricket team on a spectacular victory. Shabash!” he said.
“I extend my commendation to Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB, and his entire team for their tireless efforts,” he went on to say.
