E-Paper | January 19, 2025

Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in first Test

AFP Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 03:03pm
Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Tevin Imlach (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 19. — AFP
Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Tevin Imlach (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 19. — AFP
Sajid Khan (L) bowls during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 19. — AFP
Sajid Khan (L) bowls during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 19. — AFP

Spinner Sajid Khan took five wickets to guide Pakistan to a 127-run win in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

Sajid took 5-50 on the third day of the Test to finish with nine wickets for the match, while fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4-27 as the West Indies were bundled out for 123 after they were set a target of 251 to win.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team in a post on X.

“Spin to win! Brilliant bowling by Team Pakistan!

“Congratulations to our cricket team on a spectacular victory. Shabash!” he said.

“I extend my commendation to Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB, and his entire team for their tireless efforts,” he went on to say.

More to follow

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...
Al Qadir ruling
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Al Qadir ruling

One wonders whether the case is as closed as PTI’s critics would have one believe.
Atlantic tragedy
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Atlantic tragedy

The only long-term solution lies in addressing root causes of illegal migration: financial misery and a lack of economic opportunities at home.
Cheap promises?
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Cheap promises?

If promise of the cheapest electricity tariff in the region is to be achieved, the government will need to stay the course, make bitter choices, and take responsibility for its decisions.