21 Pakistanis among survivors in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

Abdullah Momand Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 12:48pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of the Moroccan boat tragedy.

The Atlantic Ocean mig­rant boat tragedy occurred in the waters bet­ween Mauri­tania and Moro­cco earlier this month. As per media reports, 44 out of a total of 65 Pakistani immigrants on board the ship either drowned or died after alleged torture, while 10 bodies have been recovered.

A high-ranking government team was set to be dispatched to Morocco on Saturday to assess the situation and ascertain the loss of Pakistani lives in the boat tragedy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar directed the foreign and interior ministries to provide efficient and timely assistance to the Pakistani victims.

The survivors and the bodies are currently in Dakhla, a small town near the coast of Morocco.

“Based on verified information, 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of a maritime incident near Dakhla, Morocco,” the foreign office said in a statement today.

“Through our diplomatic mission in Rabat, immediate assistance has been mobilised for the affected nationals,” the statement added.

The Embassy has arranged essential provisions including food, water, medicine, and clothing, the statement said, adding that “local authorities in Dakhla are providing shelter and medical care in response to our diplomatic outreach.”

The embassy’s consular team is currently present in Dakhla to oversee relief operations and coordinate with local authorities.

“[The] government remains in close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for our affected citizens and finalise repatriation procedures.

“We are committed to safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the statement said.

The names of the victims, according to the system, are as follows: Muddassir Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Muhammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shameer, Tanveer Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Syed Badar Mohy ud din, Imran Iqbal, Shoaib Zafar, Ali Hassan, Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan, Uzair Basharat, Mohammad Asif, Mujahid Ali, Amir Ali, Mohammad Umar Farooqie, Bilawal Iqbal, Arsalan, Irfan Ahmad.

