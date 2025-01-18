E-Paper | January 18, 2025

Trump’s inauguration to be moved indoors due to cold

AFP Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 09:41am
SNOW is piled up on the western end of the US Capitol building, where the presidential inauguration traditionally takes place. But Donald Trump’s inauguration as president will be moved indoors due to expected freezing weather. — AFP
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said on Friday that his inauguration as US president on Monday will be moved indoors due to expected freezing weather.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country,” Trump wrote on his app Truth Social. “Therefore, I have ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda.”

The dramatic change of plan means Trump will not stand on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, which traditionally hosts a large crowd to welcome in new presidents.

The last time a president took the oath of office indoors was Ronald Reagan in 1985, who also moved the ceremony into the Capitol’s ornate Rotunda due to dangerously cold weather.

Washington is forecast to be well below freezing on Monday, with the wind adding to the cold. In his post, Trump said that “various dignitaries and guests” will attend the events inside the Capitol, including prayers, Trump’s inaugural address, and singing of the anthem.

However, the Republican, who has built a political brand around his staging of large rallies, said supporters could watch the event on a live feed in Washington’s Capital One sports arena and that he would go there after.

Trump, 78, said the ceremonies in the Rotunda “will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for live viewing of this historic event, and to host the presidential parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my swearing-in.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2025

