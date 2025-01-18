Two Karachi cell phone snatchers jailed for seven years

KARACHI: A sessions court has sentenced two muggers to seven years in prison in a case pertaining to the snatching of mobile phones from citizens in Malir.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Shahid Ali Memon found accused Anwar Zeb Khan and Suleman guilty of looting two men outside an office near Ghousia Market within the remit of the Saudabad police station in June 2024.

“Release of accused, due to minor or slight contradictions is not in the welfare of the society, as such criminals have created terror in the city, due to which, many innocents have even lost their lives and valuable belongings,” the judge remarked in the verdict.

The court also sentenced Anwar to an additional seven-year imprisonment over possession of an illicit weapon seized from him.

According to state prosecutor Syed Khursheed Bukhari, a man informed the police that he and his friend were standing outside the gate of an office near Ghousia Market when three muggers arrived on a motorcycle, held them at gunpoint, snatched their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

However, as the complainant raised an alarm, a public patrol managed to apprehend one of the suspects, Anwar, while the other two fled.

Later, the police also arrested the second accused, Suleman, based on the information provided by the apprehended accused.

During the trial, the defence counsel for Suleman argued that his client was implicated in the case solely based on the statement of a co-accused, which carried no legal weight.

He contended that no independent witness had been associated with the case and that no identification parade was conducted.

The court observed that the omission of such details was not fatal to the prosecution’s case, as victims of traumatic incidents were often unable to recall specific features of the culprits at the time of the crime.

A case was registered at the Saudabad police station under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 23 (i) (a) of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2025