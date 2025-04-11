E-Paper | April 11, 2025

Mumbai attacks suspect extradited to India

AFP Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 09:37am
This handout photograph taken and released by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 10, 2025 shows National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Pakistan-born Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana (2L), upon his arrival in New Delhi. — AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 10, 2025 shows National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Pakistan-born Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana (2L), upon his arrival in New Delhi. — AFP

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan-born Canadian citizen wanted for his role in the deadly 2008 Mumbai siege landed in New Delhi on Thursday after his extradition from the United States, Indian law enforcement said.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, 64, arrived at a military airbase outside the Indian capital under heavily armed guard, and will be held in detention to face trial.

India accuses Rana of helping to plot the 2008 Mumbai attacks when 10 gunmen carried out a multi-day slaughter in the country’s financial capital.

The National Investigation Agency said it “secured the successful extradition of… Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana from the US”.

The extradition took “years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice”.

US President Donald Trump announced in February that Washington would extradite Rana, who he called “one of the very evil people in the world”.

Rana was flown to India after the US Supreme Court this month rejected his bid to remain in the United States, where he was serving a sentence related to another attack.

India accuses Rana of helping his long-term friend, David Coleman Headley, who was sentenced by a US court in 2013 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding militants, including by scouting target locations in Mumbai.

Rana, who denies the charges, is accused of playing a smaller role than Headley, but India maintains he is one of the key plotters.

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley, and operatives of terrorist organisations to carry out the devastating terror attacks, the NIA said in the statement.

Rana, a former military medic, emigrated to Canada in 1997, before moving to the United States and setting up businesses in Chicago, including a law firm and a slaughterhouse. He was arrested by US police in 2009.

A US court in 2013 acquitted Rana of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai attacks. But the same court convicted him of backing a militant organisation to provide material support to a plot to commit murder in Denmark.

Rana was sentenced to 14 years for his involvement in a conspiracy to attack the offices of the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

In February, Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra state which includes the megacity Mumbai, said that “finally, the long wait is over and justice will be done”.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025

