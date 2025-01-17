Economic toll from anemia stands at over $3 billion: report

ISLAMABAD: Anemia, a debilitating condition affecting millions of children, adolescent girls, and women in Pakistan, is silently draining the nation’s economy.

With annual losses estimated at $2.5 billion for children alone and an additional $595 million for adolescent girls and women, the total economic toll from anemia exceeds $3 billion, according to Nutrition International’s recent Cost of Inaction (COI) report.

Despite some improvements, anemia remains a severe public health challenge. Among children aged 6-59 months, 53pc suffer from anemia, with 2.8 million new cases reported annually. Pakistan ranks second in South Asia for child anemia prevalence and 39th globally.

According to the report, the condition is equally troubling for women and adolescent girls, with 41.3pc affected by anemia. Pakistan ranks fourth in South Asia and 35th worldwide for anemia prevalence in this group. Each year, over 23.9 million new cases are reported among adolescent girls and women aged 15-49, including 918,154 cases among pregnant women.

The report highlights multiple factors contributing to anemia in Pakistan. In children, iron deficiency due to inadequate dietary intake, recurrent infections, and poor maternal nutrition are key causes.

Among adolescent girls and women, inadequate iron intake, frequent pregnancies, and chronic health conditions further exacerbate the condition. Maternal anemia not only affects women’s health but also increases the risk of complications during pregnancy and adverse outcomes for newborns.

Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director for Nutrition International, has emphasised the long-term consequences of anemia. “Anemia is a major public health challenge in Pakistan, particularly among children and women of reproductive age. It affects cognitive development, school achievement, and productivity in adulthood, creating a lasting impact on the nation’s economic growth,” she said.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) aims to reduce anemia prevalence by 50pc by 2025. However, Pakistan faces formidable challenges in meeting this target. The report underscores that iron deficiency—a leading cause of anemia—continues to undermine productivity and maternal health outcomes.

“The loss in human capital due to anemia represents not only a health crisis but is also an economic burden that Pakistan cannot afford to ignore. Addressing anemia through nutrition-focused interventions is crucial to building a healthier, more productive society,” said Dr. Mehreen Mujtaba, Deputy Director of Nutrition at the Ministry of National Health Services.

The economic losses linked to anemia reflect diminished cognitive function, reduced school achievement, and decreased work output. Iron deficiency anemia alone poses long-term developmental challenges for children and productivity losses for adults.

While anemia remains one of the most urgent health challenges, the broader cost of undernutrition is staggering. The report estimates a $17 billion annual economic toll from undernutrition, representing 4.6pc of Pakistan’s Gross National Income (GNI).

Stunting accounts for the largest share, with an economic impact of $16 billion annually, or 4.2pc of GNI. Low birth weight contributes an additional $7.1 billion to the economic burden, creating long-term challenges for human capital development and national growth.

The report calls for immediate policy interventions, including public awareness campaigns, improved access to fortified foods, and enhanced public-private partnerships. Achieving the WHA’s targets will require coordinated national and community-level efforts.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025