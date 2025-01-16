E-Paper | January 16, 2025

UAE rolls over $2bn deposits, SBP confirms

Dawn.com Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 09:20pm

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday confirmed the rollover of two deposits of $1 billion each for another year by the United Arab Emirates.

The national bank said the deposits were maturing this month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced last week that the UAE had agreed to roll over the payment of $2bn due by Pakistan this month.

Securing external financing has previously been a key condition for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve the $7bn bailout deal for Pakistan.

Last year, friendly countries such as China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia had helped the country successfully clinch the IMF programme by providing timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances — with the IMF’s fund disbursement tied to debt rollover confirmation from these countries.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak UAE Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...
Missing justice
Updated 15 Jan, 2025

Missing justice

SC must at least ensure missing persons cases are heard with the urgency they deserve.
Racist talk
15 Jan, 2025

Racist talk

WHEN racist tropes are amplified by the expansive reach of social media, the affected communities face real-world...
Faceless customs
15 Jan, 2025

Faceless customs

THE launch of the faceless customs assessment system as part of the government’s Tax Transformation Plan is a...