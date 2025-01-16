E-Paper | January 16, 2025

Convoy carrying food, medical supplies attacked in Kurram: police

This combination photo shows contents of an aid truck spilled on the road (L) and an overturned vehicle (R) in Kurram. — Photo via Manzoor Ali
A convoy of vehicles carrying food and medical supplies to Parachinar was attacked at the Bagan area in Lower Kurram on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

A peace agreement was signed on January 1, but the route connecting Parachinar remained blocked. On January 4, a government convoy was attacked near Bagan, injuring Kurram’s deputy commissioner and leaving the convoy stranded.

On Monday, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that under the peace agreement, the demolition of bunkers had begun in Kurram district.

Later on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the situation in Kurram was “returning to normal” as 25 vehicles of a second convoy carrying essentials reached the district.

Hangu Assistant Commissioner Saeed Mannan confirmed on Thursday that the convoy comprising 35 vehicles had left from Thall and was on its way to Parachinar when it came under fire.

“The administration is working to bring the situation under control after the attack in Bagan,” AC Mannan said.

Sajid Turi, a former federal minister from Kurram, said small and large weapons are being used in the ongoing attack.

More to follow

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

