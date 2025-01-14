E-Paper | January 14, 2025

PM Shehbaz vows to maintain peace in district as 25 vehicles of second convoy reach Kurram

Javid Hussain | Dawn.com Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 04:22pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the situation in Kurram was “returning to normal” as 25 vehicles of a second convoy carrying essentials reached the district.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

Following a peace agreement between the warring sides in Kurram district, security forces and the district administration began demolishing bunkers in Lower Kurram using explosives, while the residents of Parachinar observed a shutter-down strike on Monday to protest the prolonged closure of roads.

During a federal cabinet meeting today, PM Shahbaz stated, “All stakeholders will maintain peace,” adding that such incidents will never happen again.

He further said, “Bunkers, which were once established, have been demolished,” adding that food and other supplies were being delivered to the residents of the district.

Convoy of 45 vehicles carrying food and other necessities dispatched to Kurram district. — Photo by author
Separately, a convoy of 45 vehicles carrying food and other necessities was dispatched to the district, according to Kurram Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed. He said that various steps were underway to provide relief to the people, including the reopening of roads.

According to Parachinar trade union leader Nazir Ahmed, 20 vehicles from the convoy were sent back while 25 vehicles reached central Kurram and were moving towards upper Kurram.

Young Doctors Association leader Zulfiqar Ali said that medical stores and private hospitals had been closed due to a shortage of medicines.

Meanwhile, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM-P) MNA Hameed Hussain said in a statement that 45 trucks were not enough for millions of people, adding that “arrangements should be made to dispatch more than 100 vehicles.”

Last week, a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying food and other necessities was dispatched to the district after being stalled in Thall for five days, according to government officials.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif emphasised that the restoration of peace and order in the region was a “top priority” for the provincial government and that all necessary measures were being taken to fulfil the needs of the affected people.

