Punjab Standing Committee approves setting up of special courts to tackle wildlife violations

The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Wildlife on Tuesday approved amendments to the Wildlife Act 1974 and announced the setting up of special courts to take action against those committing violence against wildlife.

Recently, the incidence of killings of striped hyenas, grey wolves and leopards in the tribal areas of Punjab (Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur) and Balochistan (Dera Bugti, Khuzdar) has raised concerns over the sustainable growth of endangered species.

To regulate the rising trend of keeping large cats, including lions, tigers and cheetahs, in homes, and putting an end to illegal ownership and public and social media display of these animals, the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department had also proposed changes to the relevant law.

“The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee approved amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act,” Aurangzeb wrote on X, adding that the government decided to establish special courts to address crimes against wildlife, including abuse and illegal possession.

“Violators of wildlife protection laws will face fines of up to Rs 500,000,” the post added.

Standing Committee meeting

During the meeting of the committee, which took place under the chairmanship of Chairman Muhammad Adnan Dogar on Tuesday, Aurangzeb had said that violations of wildlife laws or cruelty towards animals should be fined.

A new board called “Protected Areas and Wildlife Management” has been established to oversee these efforts, she told the committee, adding that special centres will also be set up for the breeding, treatment, and protection of wildlife.

“A special helpline 1107 has also been established for complaints, protection and information related to wild animals,” Aurangzeb briefed the committee.

“A big hospital will be built for the treatment of wild animals at the cost of Rs1.47 billion,” Aurangzeb added.

“A comprehensive project has been launched in Punjab at Rs 1.73 bn for the protection of wildlife and the promotion of global tourism,” she added.

She further informed the committee that a plan had been prepared to use Achhali, Bansara Gali and Changa Manga for tourism.

The Amendments to the Wildlife Act 1974 were approved after 14 years, with the previous changes made back in 2007.

Last week, The Punjab government announced the Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force for protecting wildlife, the officials in the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department said.

The force is set to address a longstanding gap in wildlife conservation in Punjab, it said on the occasion.

By improving the province’s ability to respond to wildlife emergencies, this project aims to not only ensure the welfare of individual animals but also to contribute to the broader conservation goals of protecting Punjab’s rich natural heritage, the officials added.