Women moharrars posted to nine police stations in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: For the first time, the police have posted women constables as moharrars to nine of the 17 police stations in Mansehra district, insisting the initiative will enable women to lodge complaints without hesitation.

“The remaining police stations, too, will get women moharrars soon,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told the newly-posted women moharrars during a function on Tuesday.

Woman superintendent of police (central) Rashim Jehangir was also in attendance.

The DPO said the police were introducing a modern policing system to eliminate gender-based offences, including violence, and provide women complainants with a friendly environment to file FIRs freely.

He said the incidence of cybercrimes against women was on the rise but most victims showed reluctance in reporting those cases.

Mr Gandapur said the posting of women moharrars to police stations would improve the situation.

“Women complainants can share their issues with women moharrars without hesitation,” he said.

The DPO directed all station house officers in the district to help and support women moharrars in performing their duties well.

Meanwhile, the police appointed Saif Sajid and Mubashar Khan as sub-inspectors after their fathers were martyred during the anti-terrorism operations.

The appointments of Saif Sajid and Mubashar Khan came on the orders of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti on the police’s recruitment quota for the sons of fallen officials.

Sajid Khan and Chanzeb lost lives while fighting terrorism.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur recently increased the employment quota for the sons of martyrs from five per cent to12.5 per cent.

CATTLE PEN GUTTED: Around a dozen animals, including cows and goats, perished after a cattle pen caught fire in the Kalgan Morr area here on Tuesday.

“Five cows and six goats were killed by the fire,” an official of Rescue 1122 told reporters.

He said the incident occurred as the fire, lit to keep the cattle pen warm, spread. It took Rescue 1122 fire tenders and workers around an hour to extinguish the blaze.

An official of Rescue 1122 said the service had repeatedly warned people against burning fires at night or leaving gas heaters on, as the cases of suffocation and fires had increased in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party divisional president Hazara Malik Mohammad Farooq on Tuesday removed the party’s district president and general secretary in Mansehra from their respective offices.

“I have removed both president Malik Mumtaz and general secretary Maqsood Khan over local leaders’ complaints about their misconduct and favouritism in appointments. Their successors will be notified by our [PPP] central chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari within two weeks,” Mr Farooq told reporters here.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2025