Parachinar sit-in continues despite peace deal

KURRAM: Protesters continued their sit-in in Parachinar, headquarters of Kurram district, on Thursday as they announced that they would end their protest only when the roads are opened for traffic and they are made safe for public travel. The two sides signed the peace agreement in Kohat on Wednesday.

Tehsil chairman Agha Muzammil Hussain said that the sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club would continue until the roads are opened and normal traffic is restored on it and people’s security is ensured.

Meanwhile, the people of both sides of Kurram district have welcomed the peace agreement and expressed hope that the roads to the affected areas would be opened soon and normalcy would return to the area.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said on Thursday that the delivery of food and essential goods to Parachinar city, Bushahra and over 100 villages will begin soon. He claimed that medicines have already been sent to Parachinar by a welfare organisation, and these medicines are also being sent to other affected areas. He said that efforts are being made to open roads as soon as possible.

Protesters demand opening of roads in restive district

The peace agreement was signed due to efforts of the government-sponsored Grand Peace Jirga for establishment of lasting peace in Kurram.

According to Jirga member Syed Raza Hussain, the Jirga members and elders of the two parties signed a 14-point peace agreement, after which various measures were being taken to restore peace, including opening of roads.

To begin implementation of the peace agreement, meetings have already started at the office of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, with all senior civil and military officers. A plan of action is being developed to open the roads, and full security will be provided to travelers.

Roads in Kurram district, including the main road, the only link of Parachinar to other parts of the country, had been closed for all types of traffic for the last 87 days.

Due to the road blockade for 87 days, a serious humanitarian crisis unfolded in Parachinar, with people facing famine-like situation as stocks of essential food items and other goods has completely exhausted, business centres, hotels, restaurants, and bazaars are closed and patients, especially children, have been dying in homes and hospitals due to non-availability of medicines.

PPMA efforts praised

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services has extended its gratitude to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) for its support in mitigating the acute shortage of life-saving drugs in Parachinar and other areas of Kurram district.

In a letter of appreciation, the ministry commended PPMA’s efforts and commitment to providing essential medical supplies to the strife-affected region during challenging times. It highlighted how such acts of compassion and corporate social responsibility reflect the highest ideals of public service.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working with PPMA to ensure the continued availability of critical healthcare resources, strengthening the partnership for a healthier and more equitable future for all.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025