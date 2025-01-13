Afghanistan name Champions Trophy squad amid boycott calls

Afghanistan have recalled fit-again Ibrahim Zadran in their 15-man Champions Trophy squad, amid ongoing calls for teams to boycott matches against them due to the Taliban government’s crackdown on women’s rights since returning to power in 2021.

Pakistan will host most of the Champions Trophy but India will play their games in Dubai under a “fusion model” agreed upon between the two after weeks of deadlock over the hosting of the tournament.

Afghan opener Zadran has recovered from ankle surgery to make the squad but team management decided against rushing Mujeeb Ur Rehman back into 50-overs cricket after the spinner sprained his hand last year.

Fellow spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been drafted in as a like-for-like replacement for Mujeeb.

Afghanistan have brought in former Pakistan captain Younis Khan to mentor the side in what will mark their first appearance in the tournament featuring the top eight One-Day International teams in the world.

“Afghanistan have performed exceptionally well in the past two ICC events,” chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Mirwais Ashraf said in a statement on Sunday.

“Their impressive performances in these two event coupled with their ODI series victories last year will undoubtedly boost their morale and help them deliver an even better campaign this time.” The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side may be faced with some off-field distractions in Pakistan with Group B rivals England and South Africa being urged to boycott their matches.

Both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa have ruled out boycotts against Afghanistan in multi-team competitions organised by the governing International Cricket Council (ICC).

They would rather follow a unified and collective approach from all ICC members, the boards said.

Afghanistan begin their campaign against South Africa in Karachi on February 21.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Bangladesh leave Shakib, Litton out of squad

Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das have been left out of the squad.

Shakib’s place in the squad became untenable after he was reported for a suspect bowling action in England last year. The 37-year-old remains suspended from bowling after a second assessment of his action last month.

Shakib, considered Bangladesh’s best-ever cricketer, has already quit test cricket and his 50-over career appears over after the Champions Trophy snub.

Litton failed to make the squad after being dismissed for six single-digit scores in his last seven ODI outings.

“Litton is out of form,” Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain told reporters on Sunday.

“He is getting out in a similar pattern. He is unable to take advantage of the powerplay in the white-ball format.

“We will play on good batting wickets in Rawalpindi … so we have to take in-form top-order batters.”

India will face Bangladesh in their Group A opener on Feb 20.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, and Nahid Rana.

South Africa names experienced squad

Separately, South Africa picked an experienced 15-man squad for next month with 10 players having competed at the last World Cup in India in late 2023.

Temba Bavuma captains the side that plays pool games against Afghanistan in Karachi on Feb 21, Australia in Rawalpindi on Feb 25 before returning to Karachi for their final Group B match against England on March 1.

Anrich Nortje, who missed out on the World Cup due to injury, makes his return to the squad after recovering from a left toe injury.

Fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi missed the recent home series against Pakistan because of a groin injury but has been named in the squad.

This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high-pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this, said coach Rob Walter.

We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, whilst adding fresh talent.

“Our recent performances show that we are capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We’re eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware,” he told a virtual press conference.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Cummins to lead Australia’s big guns

Pat Cummins will captain Australia after being named in a preliminary 15-man squad also featuring fellow quick Josh Hazlewood on Tuesday.

Cummins will skip the test series in Sri Lanka in January and early February for personal reasons but will return to Australia’s colours for the one-day international tournament being played in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates from Feb 19.

Hazlewood missed the last two tests in the recent series triumph over India because of calf and side injuries but will reunite with Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the pace attack that has helped Australia to multiple successes over the last decade.

There was no place in the squad for opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been short of runs, but otherwise the squad had a familiar feel with all but three of the team that won the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 included.

All-rounders Matt Short and Aaron Hardie as well as quick bowler Nathan Ellis are the least experienced international players in the squad with less than a dozen ODIs each.

“This is a balanced and experienced squad,” head selector George Bailey said in a news release.

“It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan.”

The Champions Trophy, which Australia won in 2006 and 2009, was last played in 2017.

Australia have been drawn with Afghanistan, England and South Africa for the opening group stage.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.