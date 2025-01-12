Imam returns as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies Tests

LAHORE: Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have been called back into the Pakistan Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies owing to fellow opener Saim Ayub’s injury and Abdullah Shafique’s dipping form.

The 15-member squad, announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, also includes two uncapped players in pacer Kashif Ali and wicket-keeper-batter Rohail Nazir.

Seasoned fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also remained out of Test reckoning after missing the preceding series against South Africa.

The 29-year-old Imam’s last Test outing was against Australia in the second of Pakistan’s three-match series Down Under in December 2023. He was dropped for his defensive batting approach as skipper Shan Masood looked to influence a shift of mindset within the Pakistan dressing room.

But Imam will have another shot at solidifying what used to be a permanent spot in the team, thanks to Saim’s — who had become his replacement — ankle injury the southpaw picked in the recent series against South Africa.

Imam and Saim’s opening partner Abdullah has also been sidelined, possibly for a long run, after the right-hander failed to make an impact at the top of the order in Pakistan’s ongoing World Test Championship cycle, which ends with the West Indies series.

Kashif and Rohail have been awarded for their impressive performances in the domestic circuit across the last couple of years. Right-armer Kashif took seven wickets in two matches of the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He also impressed with figures of 5-31 and 2-79 in the first of the two four-day matches against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in November.

Rohail, meanwhile, has been a regular feature in domestic cricket since the past few years, making him one of the most experienced wicket-keepers in the Pakistan talent pool. And with fellow gloveman Haseebullah Khan — who was also a part of the squad against South Africa — injured, Rohail is expected to be the second-choice keeper after mainstay Mohammad Rizwan for the West Indies Tests.

Pakistan have kept their squad spin heavy with off-spinner Sajid Khan, who wasn’t preferred for the South Africa tour, returning, following his series-winning show against England in October.

In the series, which Pakistan won 2-1, left-arm spinner Noman Ali was Sajid’s partner in crime — taking 39 wickets together — and he will be expected to carry out the same role against the West Indies as well as he retains his spot.

The spin attack is further bolstered by the return of so-called “mystery” spinner Abrar Ali, who last featured in the Test whites in Pakistan’s 2-0 whitewash by Bangladesh at home in September last year.

Pakistan will host the visitors for the first time in 19 years, with both Tests held in Multan, starting from January 17 and January 25.

Shan is retained as skipper despite Pakistan losing both the Tests in South Africa last week.

Besides Shan, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha kept their places from the South Africa series.

Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha.

